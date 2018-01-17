Instagram: @Ginuwine

Best known for: A string of r&b hits in the late 1990s/mid 2000s, including 1996 hit Pony

Bio: Ginuwine announced himself to the music world with the release of 1996 album Ginwine... The Bachelor a collection of smooth, sexy r&b that he wrote and produced alongside frequent collaborators Missy Elliot and super-producer Timbaland.

His Sophomore album, 100% Ginuwine, landed at no.5 on th Billboard chart upon when it was released in 1999. It went on to sell over 2 million copies in the US.

In the years following the turn of the millennium, the star has released a furhter six albums - including A Ginuwine Christmas in 2011 - but has never quite managed to match the success of his early work.

To millennials, Ginuwine is probably best known as Tom Haverford's (Aziz Ansari) somewhat obscure r&b obsession in Parks and Recreation.