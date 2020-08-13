The trio are tasked with helping prepare their "drag daughters" by teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones and embrace the fabulous world of drag.

The 2020 Emmy-nominated six-part series, which has been described as a hybrid of RuPaul meets Queer Eye, will be aired on Sky One and available to stream on NOW TV on 14th August.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of We're Here, and where else you might have seen them before.

More like this

Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Who is Shangela Laquifa Wadley? DJ Shangela Pierce, an actor, performer and comedian from Texas, recently completed a 184 city international tour to sold out audiences, and made the prestigious TIME 100 Next List from Time Magazine.

Shangela first competed on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she was eliminated first, placing 12th in the competition overall. She made a comeback on the third season of the show, winning two challenges before placing 6th in the competition.

What else has Shangela Laquifa Wadley been in? Shangela's impressive TV credits include NBC sitcom Community, 2 Broke Girls, Glee, Bones, The X-Files, and Broad City. She made her film debut in 2016 comedy Hurricane Bianca, and returned for its 2018 sequel Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. Shangela wowed in Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning A Star Is Born, playing Lady Gaga's drag queen mother. She became the first drag queen to walk the Oscars red carpet in drag as she represented the movie at the 2019 ceremony.

Bob the Drag Queen

Who is Bob the Drag Queen? The alter ego of comic, actor, activist and musician, Caldwell Tidicue, Bob the Drag Queen won the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. In 2019, she was ranked in the top 20 Drag Race superstars when New York magazine published the results from their panel of judges and writers.

What else has Bob the Drag Queen been in? Following on from Drag Race, Tidicue has appeared in television shows such as High Maintenance, Tales of the City, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Eureka O'Hara

Who is Eureka O'Hara? Eureka, also known as David Huggard, is a plus-size drag superstar, known for competing on the ninth and 10th seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

What else has Eureka O'Hara done? In 2017, Eureka O'Hara and Adam Barta released a single and music video for Body Positivity, featuring Kandy Muse from the Haus of Aja. The video features cameos from fellow RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Charlie Hides and Cynthia Lee Fontaine. Eureka debuted her first solo single Stomp later that year, followed up by her second solo single The Big Girl.

We're Here will be available on Sky One and Now TV from Friday, August 14, via the Entertainment Pass.

Get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now!

Advertisement

Find out the best movies available on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or check out our TV Guide for more to watch.