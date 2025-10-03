Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Podcast Awards, the former Faithful explained that those playing shouldn't make the same mistakes he did in the very first episode, when he along with two other contestants sacrificed their spot in the game.

"I'd say don't throw yourself out on day one, don't offer to get off any trains. I would also say the best advice I've got is to be the grey person," he explained.

"Stand back – don't be too forward, don't be too back. Don't be too suspicious, don't be too unsuspicious. If you're suspicious then you tend to be banished and if you're not very suspicious you tend to be murdered. So you've got to sit right in the middle of everyone."

Jack, Alexander and Fozia. BBC/Studio Lambert

As mentioned, The Celebrity Traitors is fast approaching, with the first episode kicking off proceedings on Wednesday 8th October.

Unlike previous seasons, the BBC unveiled the cast much earlier than the series launch, revealing which 19 celebrities dared to take part back in March.

The line-up for the series consists of Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Sir Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

They will all be trying their best to avoid being hunted by the Traitors or indeed in the Faithful at the roundtables...

The Celebrity Traitors begins on 8th October 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer.

