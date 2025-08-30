Tope and Nella, Fred and Min and Martina and Briony all made it to the final, which is quite the contrast from the first episode of the series, as it seemed each of the pairs could be sent home at the Lady Luck Bar.

However, they all fought on. Ultimately, it was Tope and Nella's strategy that triumphed as host Stephen Mangan revealed they had won!

Nella and Tope. ITV / Tuesdays Child

After opening their case to find the money, Tope said he "could not believe" they had managed to win out.

Meanwhile, Fred and Min revealed that they had managed to secure £30,000 throughout the game that they would be taking home.

The second series kicked off earlier this month, with a brutal twist delivered in the first episode to kick the season off in style.

In a show first, the twist saw 11 pairs excitedly make their way onto the beach before Mangan revealed only 10 rooms were available, meaning one of them would be sent home packing.

Unfortunately for Chelsey and Briony, they were the first pair to be eliminated from the competition.

They were followed by father and son Atholl and John, brothers Mike and Jake, best friends Gurks and Guv, couple Allan and Jacob, father and daughter James and Yasmine, best friends Maz and Max and finally, mother and son Jeremy and Sue.

The final aired later than anticipated this week after the show was moved from its usual Wednesday and Thursday slot as a result of ITV airing the football.

The Fortune Hotel season 1 and 2 are available to watch on ITVX.

