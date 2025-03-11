It first aired from 2004 to 2017 and is now available to stream for those after an extra dose of the reality series. But where can viewers tune in?

Read on to find how to watch The Apprentice US and if it's available in the UK.

How to watch The Apprentice US

Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

For American audiences, the US edition of The Apprentice is available to watch on Prime Video.

Seasons 1 to 7 will be rolled out weekly, with season 1 available to watch on the streamer right now. The seventh season will be available by Sunday 27th April.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"The Apprentice is one of the best shows that I ever produced," said TV producer Mark Burnett of the acquisition. "The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J Trump made it a bona fide hit. Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday.

"This show is a love letter to New York City. Survivor grew an entirely new massive audience as a result of old seasons being binged during the pandemic.

"On Monday, March 10, this same phenomenon will begin again… with The Apprentice."

Is The Apprentice US available to watch in the UK?

At the moment, The Apprentice US is not available to watch in the UK.

The current Prime Video rollout is exclusive to the US only.

The Apprentice UK continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.