Head Judge Shirley Ballas then chose to save Jamie and Karen, saying they "had a little more determination, a little bit more ‘I’m not leaving without that trophy'".

Many fans were upset with her casting vote. "Fuming - actually upset, definitely not judged on dance off. And you know it is clear when one couple has been in dance off four times it would be nice for the viewers’ opinion to count."

Another viewer tweeted: "Motsi made the right call and I'm surprised with Craig, Ranvir should not lose to Jamie!"

More like this

There were fans ready to defend Jamie. "I just hope that people who are upset with the results don’t take it out on Jamie or Karen. They still worked hard to make it this far. Please even if you’re upset or don’t think they deserve to be there, don’t take your anger out on them."

Before the judges voted, some fans were already correctly calling the outcome.

One viewer posted: "Unfortunately Ranvir is deffo a gonner here regardless who else in the bottom two".

Ranvir improved hugely during the first half of the competition, topping the leaderboard in week three, and the consistency of her performances put her in the frame for a spot in the final. Alas, it wasn't to be.

One fan summarised the message each finalist would send if they triumph next weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing final screens on BBC One on Saturday 19th December.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.