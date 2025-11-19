**Warning: Contains spoilers for the Squid Game: The Challenge finale.**

Earlier this month, 456 players embarked on Squid Game: The Challenge, with each and every one of them hoping they'd be walking away with $4.56 billion.

After nine intense episodes filled with twists and turns aplenty, it all came down to one final game for the remaining contestants.

The penultimate episode revealed Steven (Player 183), Trinity (Player 398), Perla (Player 072), Dajah (Player 302) and Vanessa (Player 017) to be the final contestants left in the game.

The final game, rather unbelievably, was a winner-take-all-edition of Red Light, Green Light, which perhaps the players had expected to be the first game they'd encounter in the series.

Vanessa Clements, Perla Figuereo, Steven Jones, Dajah Graham Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

In the final moments, Perla and Dajah were the last players standing, but Dajah was forced to bow out after injuring herself.

"This is going to haunt me forever," she said as the prize slipped away from her. "For the rest of my life, I'll never know if I could've won."

As for Perla, AKA Player 072, she emerged the winner after crossing the finish line!

"First, I have to pay off my credit cards so they can stop calling me," Perla told Tudum of how she'll spend her winnings.

She added: "Second, I am getting my mom, my brother and [myself] home security. I do also want to make my mom’s dream of going to India a reality."

Perla in Squid Game: The Challenge. Pete Dadds/Netflix

Perla entered the game alongside her brother, Jeffrey, though they didn't reveal to the other players they had that relation.

Sadly, in a game of marbles, they were pitted against each other and ultimately Jeffrey sacrificed his spot in the game to allow Perla to continue – and it certainly paid off!

