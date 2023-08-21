However, things took a dramatic turn in 2021 when Christine Brown decided to leave Kody.

In 2022, both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed suit, walking away from their marriage and leaving Kody with Robyn Brown as his only wife.

A trailer for Sister Wives season 18 previously teased what’s in store for viewers.

In the preview, Janelle, Christine and Meri discuss the disintegration of their relationship with Kody, as Robyn is told "she can have him" in regards to Kody.

The trailer also shows Robyn expressing sadness over the loss of her plural family and their previous bond, as well as a glimpse at a fight between Kody and Janelle.

So, when is episode 2 coming out? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule.

Sister Wives season 2: When will it be released?

Sister Wives season 18 episode 2 will land on TLC on Sunday 27th August at 10pm ET/PT.

The season 18 premiere landed on Sunday 20th August at the same time.

Season 18 release schedule

Season 18 doesn’t have a definitive episode count as yet.

However, we do know that episodes will air weekly, with instalments airing on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC.

Previous seasons have ranged anywhere from eight to 20 episodes in length, so the same is likely to be true for season 18.

We'll update the release schedule as soon as we have more information on upcoming episodes.

Episode 1 – No Such Things As A Free Lunch – Sunday 20th August (out now)

Episode 2 – Thanks For Nothing – Sunday 27th August

A UK release date for Sister Wives season 18 is yet to be announced.

However, previous seasons have aired on Discovery Plus in the UK.

