Sir Tom Jones reveals wife's amusing reaction to Boy George taking over The Voice
Was the Welsh crooner too nice about his replacement?
Sir Tom Jones has revealed his wife Linda's rather amusing reaction to Boy George taking his coaching spot on BBC reality show The Voice.
The Welsh crooner has been openly vocal about his annoyance at being told his contract wasn't being renewed so last minute, given he'd pencilled the time in his diary and has always "really enjoyed doing it". Sir Tom had been with the show since its launch in 2012.
Clearly expecting her husband to have a thing or two to say about his replacement, Jones told chat show host Jonathan Ross that his wife asked him if he'd "gone off" about Boy George.
"I said, of course not, I even said how much I liked his records."
And she said: "Well, you didn't have to go that far..."
More like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNd2w6TXXsk
The Jonathan Ross Show Saturdays at 10:15pm on ITV