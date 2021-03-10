Selling Sunset renewed for two more seasons at Netflix

Netflix has finally confirmed Selling Sunset will be coming back for not one, but two more seasons to inject some much-needed real estate drama into our viewing schedules.

The streamer’s hit reality sees a group of glamorous estate agents attempt to sell LA’s most luxurious – and ridiculously expensive – homes while navigating trials and tribulations in their personal lives.

Unsurprisingly, the girls and their bosses have gone through some pretty big life changes since the cameras stopped rolling on season three two years ago. Chrishell Strauss moved on after her shocking divorce and unofficial show ‘villain’ Christine Quinn is pregnant. There were also rumours Brett Oppenheim had left The Oppenheim Group, but twin brother Jason was quick to clarify his brother was still very much part of the company.

One cast member who did leave is Davina Potratz. Davina quit The Oppenheim Group last year, but Netflix has confirmed she will still be appearing on the show.

The streamer has also stated the girls will continue to compete against each other in the cutthroat LA market.

In addition to the good news about Selling Sunset, Netflix has also announced a brand new Florida-based real estate reality series.

The synopsis for the new series provided by Netflix reads: “Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Could a cross-over between the two happen in the future? We would definitely like to see that.

