Exclusive – Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz reveals moment she wishes wasn’t cut from season 3

With a sizeable cast and plenty of gorgeous luxury LA-homes to showcase, it’s no wonder Selling Sunset footage has to be heavily edited and cut down before it strides onto Netflix.

Though it is understandable, it does mean we often only get snippets of an event rather than the full picture. Davina Potratz, one of the hit reality’s glamorous stars, agrees.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Davina, who recently left The Oppenheim Group, revealed the moment she wishes had made the cut, and it’s a surprisingly funny one, especially since it involves the brokerage’s epic $40 million listing.

“We were at Brett’s house and I was arguing with Jason about the $40 million listing and we were actually having a great time,” Davina shared. “We were all laughing and joking. And I was actually initially joking with Jason and I was poking fun at him. And I said, you know, ‘Am I gonna sell this house?” We all know that it’s overpriced.”

Davina is quick to point out that she “completely agrees” with the fact it’s overpriced. “But I still feel like it’s worth a shot. Because I know for a fact that a lot of houses, especially in LA are overpriced, and they end up selling for half of the asking price or even less sometimes.

“But you know, we’re arguing and anyway, we started off joking. And I said, ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance?’ And he’s like, ‘Are you quoting Dumb and Dumber?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ And we were just bursting out laughing.”

But of course, it didn’t exactly come across as a humorous moment, especially once the rest of the Selling Sunset cast got involved.

“And then all the girls started backing up behind me, and they were kind of defending me,” Davina added, “and I didn’t even know they were there until I turned around and I was like, ‘Wow, you guys are listening to this conversation!’

“But you didn’t see, as the audience, the really funny part where we were like laughing on the floor dying about this Dumb and Dumber joke. And we were just teasing each other about it.”

Davina is often portrayed as the reality’s ‘villain’ alongside co-star Christine Quinn, something she is aware of. “There’s a lot of joking around and fun that we’re having as well,” she told us. “And I don’t know if you necessarily see that, especially from my character on the show. You know, I’m not a one-dimensional person, nobody is, and you really cannot define anyone based on the show, right?”

We agree, and we certainly hope to see more of Davina in season four even if she no longer works for The Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.