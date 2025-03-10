Returning to the series are Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt as all-new drama unfolds with the introduction of a former MomToker.

You read that right, Miranda McWhorter will be making a shocking appearance in season 2, with Disney Plus teasing: "When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode.

"In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?"

Mayci and Mikayla. Disney/Fred Hayes

The Hulu production premiered in September last year (on Disney Plus in the UK) and became Hulu's most-watched unscripted premiere this year, beating The Kardashians.

Season 1 saw the introduction of the Utah-based Mormon mum influencers who, while they seemed to have the perfect life on social media, were rocked by a sex scandal that was exposed by one of the group's original members.

As the episodes continued, the group was split as many of the women separated themselves from Whitney, leaving a big question mark as to whether or not they patched things up in the wake of the show's popularity.

And with the end of season 1 leaving viewers wanting plenty more, and with a whole lot of drama going down across social media, fans are definitely in for a treat when season 2 debuts.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 is available to watch on Disney Plus now. Season 2 is coming on Thursday 15th May. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

