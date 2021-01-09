Sausage gets a costume upgrade on The Masked Singer – could it hint at their identity?

The Masked Singer continues this weekend, with several of The Masked Singer contestants taking to the stage to perform once again – including Robin, Swan, Badger, and Dragon.

One other mystery celebrity who will be back on The Masked Singer on Saturday night is Sausage – and she’s had something of a costume upgrade.

The newspaper wrapping that forms a major part of her costume has undergone a change, with a new headline reading, “‘Sausage Batters Badger”, a reference to the singing battle between the two characters in the series opener that saw Sausage triumph.

Of course, many fans are likely to look for clues in the new headline – could it perhaps it hint she’s a journalist?

After her first performance, singing to Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man, clues included that sausage was female, that she has a strong connection to the beach and the coast, and that she is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

She also revealed: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Guesses from the judges as to Sauasage’s real identity included TV presenter Maya Jama, actor Billie Piper and pop singers Ella Henderson and Meghan Trainor.

Meanwhile, many viewers at home have suggested Sausage could actually be former X Factor and I’m A Celebrity contestant and Loose Woman regular Stacey Solomon.

A clip released by ITV teases a conversation between host Joel Dommet and the judges in tonight’s show, in which Davina McCall and Rita Ora compare their very different guessing techniques, check it out below.

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.