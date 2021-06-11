SAS: Who Dares Wins past winners – All the recruits who passed the selection process and where they are now

Series six of SAS: Who Dares Wins will come to an end this weekend, revealing which recruits managed to pass the SAS secret selection process.

Advertisement

There’s no denying the Channel 4 series is a tough one, with SAS instructor Billy himself revealing how intense the course is.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he admitted: “You’ve not come here to get your 15 minutes of fame – this isn’t Love Island.”

Nevertheless, we have seen some pretty, tough contestants defy the odds and pass the test over the years.

From the show’s first ever winners in 2015, right down to last year’s champs, here’s all the contestants who managed to make it all the way on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Series 1 – Freddie Iron and Ryan Roddy (2015)

Freddy Iron and Ryan Roddy, a professional MMA fighter from Derry, were the only two contestants out of 30 recruits to last the distance on the first series of the show.

“I guess I’ve always had a bit of an interest in the military. With the history of Northern Ireland, the SAS obviously had a big part to play and I was interested in that,” Roddy said about taking part on the show.

“I was curious to see what kind of people they were and meet them. Obviously they’re very secretive and you’re not supposed to know their identities. That was the intriguing part for me.”

Freddie was just 23 when he won the show. He is a Cambridge graduate in Land Economy and now works as a Corporate Finance Manager at Oil & Gas company Assala Energy.

Roddy still competes as a MMA fighter.

Series 2 – Moses Adeyemi (2016)

Moses Adeyemi, who was just 25 at the time, was deemed the only one tough enough to pass the selection process during the second series.

Adeyemi says he learned to toughen up fast after being robbed and beaten up when he was in prison back in 2012 for armed robbery.

“It toughened me up, it made me become someone I didn’t want to be because after the first six weeks I got beaten up. I went to prison with money, I had food everywhere and people thought, ‘This guy’s got money’ and they kind of robbed everything,” he revealed in a past interview.

Adeyemi turned to fitness to get strong while in prison, and his determination and strength certainly impressed the instructors back in 2016.

He is now a keynote speaker and he founded his own fashion company Flick First Ltd and a rehabilitation programme called SilverLineProgramme, where he helps improve people’s mental wellbeing with mental and physical training.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Series 3 – Jonathan Davis and Matt Sallis

The show didn’t air in 2017, and two years after Moses’ win, Jonathan Davis and Matt Sallis were crowned winners of series three.

Jonathan is a digital marketer from Brighton, while Matt, 29, is a director at 2 Bro’s pro Events Ltd. Which is a platform for Europe and Ireland’s amateur bodybuilders.

In 2019, Jonny revealed he and his wife Robyn Davis were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby girl Dixie in May 2020. The couple are expecting their second child.

Series 4 – Louise McCullough, Mark Peart and Milo Mackin (2019)

The 2019 series saw the most winners the show has ever had and also the series’ first ever female winner with Louise, Mark and Milo passing the selection process.

Louise is an Aberdeen-based doctor, Mark is a firefighter from Yorkshire and Milo is a water engineer from South West England.

Series 5 – James Priestly and Chris O (2020)

Last year, James Priestly and Chris O proved they had what it takes, as they passed the selection process.

James is an estate agent from Bradford and has been the managing director at Priestly’s Estate Agency for over nine years now.

Chris is an advanced weight loss practitioner from London.

Advertisement

The last episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Sunday, 13th June at 9pm. All Episodes will be available to stream at Channel 4.com. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.