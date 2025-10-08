Kicking off on Wednesday 8th October, Claudia Winkleman is inviting a group of celebrities to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all in the hope of winning up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

As the countdown to the first episode continues, here’s everything you need to know about actress Ruth Codd.

Who is Ruth Codd?

Ruth Codd. BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Age: 29

Job: Actress

Instagram: @ruthcodd

Ruth Codd is an Irish actress best known for starring in Netflix's The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher. After starting out as a makeup artist and barber, she began her acting career after the Covid pandemic. In January 2024, she came third in Celeb Cooking School and most recently has been cast as Phlegma in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

When she was 15, she injured her foot whilst playing football and at age 23 she had to have her right leg amputated below the knee due to ongoing complications from the old injury. She uses her TikTok and other social media accounts to promote disability awareness.

Why did Ruth sign up for The Celebrity Traitors?

Ruth agreed to take part in The Celebrity Traitors due to being a big fan of the show, but admits to being nervous. "I'm questioning everything now! I've never done anything like this before. I watched the show, and I just thought it'd be really good fun," she told the BBC.

Ruth Codd. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

Does Ruth want to be a Faithful or Traitor?

Ruth said she would be happy playing either role as she's a "very indecisive person. I flip-flop back and forth."

Celebrity Traitors begins on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.