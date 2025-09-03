Rob and Rylan's Passage to India air date confirmed – with an added treat for fans
There isn't too long to wait.
Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder will soon be back on our screens for the second season of their BBC travelogue show Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour – and now we know exactly when it’s set to be released.
The new season, which will see the duo head east for a trip titled Passage to India, in honour of EM Forster's 1924 novel, is set to premiere on BBC Two on Sunday 24th September at 9pm (with all episodes on iPlayer).
After visiting Italy in the first season and getting a crash course in art appreciation, season 2 will see the pair "embark on their own passage to India and discover how the country’s ancient wisdom, art and culture can challenge them both personally, intellectually and physically”, according to the official synopsis.
The BBC renewed the show for a second season in October 2024.
Rob Rinder said in a statement: “Following in the footsteps of my literary hero E.M. Forster and being in India gifted me the sense of being more alive – it’s been a beautiful experience."
He added: "I still can’t believe that I had to walk barefoot through Varanasi to find spiritual enlightenment while Rylan went to a yoga class, but what I’ve taken from the art and the people here has changed my life.”
Rylan added: “I’m still amazed by the response we had for Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, and now that we’re BAFTA winners (!) I wanted to experience a culture that I really didn’t know that much about.
"I genuinely didn’t know if I could handle it, but there’s something gorgeous about the chaos – everything is a walking, breathing piece of art. And you have to go around the cow.”
Passage to India airs on BBC Two on Sunday 24th September at 9pm (with all episodes on iPlayer).
