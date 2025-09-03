After visiting Italy in the first season and getting a crash course in art appreciation, season 2 will see the pair "embark on their own passage to India and discover how the country’s ancient wisdom, art and culture can challenge them both personally, intellectually and physically”, according to the official synopsis.

The BBC renewed the show for a second season in October 2024.

Rob Rinder said in a statement: “Following in the footsteps of my literary hero E.M. Forster and being in India gifted me the sense of being more alive – it’s been a beautiful experience."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He added: "I still can’t believe that I had to walk barefoot through Varanasi to find spiritual enlightenment while Rylan went to a yoga class, but what I’ve taken from the art and the people here has changed my life.”

Rylan added: “I’m still amazed by the response we had for Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, and now that we’re BAFTA winners (!) I wanted to experience a culture that I really didn’t know that much about.

"I genuinely didn’t know if I could handle it, but there’s something gorgeous about the chaos – everything is a walking, breathing piece of art. And you have to go around the cow.”

Passage to India airs on BBC Two on Sunday 24th September at 9pm (with all episodes on iPlayer).

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.