Hosted by Graham Norton, the 12-part series will feature real-life households from all walks of life, who will be together 24/7, sleeping and eating in their homes, socialising between them and, in turn, voting each other out.

As per ITV: "The challenges they face in public will change the dynamics behind closed doors. And to win, they'll need to defeat their neighbours, while still staying popular on the street."

Graham Norton. Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for the NTAs

The synopsis for the series, which comes from production companies Lifted Entertainment and The Garden, reads: "It marries high-stakes competition, epic challenges and relatable domestic drama, to offer a different flavour of reality."

Norton said of the show: "Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors. Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life-changing prize and I’m hooked.

"Both Lifted [Entertainment] and The Garden are masters at what they do, so I feel confident The Neighbourhood will be the nation's favourite destination!"

If you fancy appearing on the show, applications are currently open!

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime at ITV, said: "The Neighbourhood offers audiences the perfect blend of high-stakes competition and reality drama, with a very relatable cast. With the beloved Graham Norton at the helm, it’s going to make for an unmissable entertainment experience."

Meanwhile, Richard Cowles, managing director at Lifted Entertainment, and John Hay, CEO of The Garden, added: "In a TV landscape full of successful formats set in jungles, islands and luxurious villas, The Neighbourhood offers a fresh and different flavour: it’s a show all about the drama on our doorsteps.

"This is a world we know and love from soaps and sitcoms, so we’re excited to make it the setting for a new type of competition reality show and there’s no better person to bring it to life than Graham."

