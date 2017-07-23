Friday's episode of Love Island saw the five remaining couples on the island having to each choose the couple they wanted to see leave the villa.

After submitting their nominations via text, it was revealed that Montana and Alex had picked up three votes and Marcel and Gabby and Camilla and Jamie had been given one vote each.

That meant that all three couples were at risk of being dumped, but it was the public who ultimately got to choose who left by voting to save their favourites.

More like this

Now, the final will see Chris and Olivia, Marcel and Gabby, Kem and Amber and Camilla and Jamie all hoping to win and take home that £50,000 prize money.

Who is going to win Love Island? Listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast ahead of the final...

Advertisement

The Love Island final airs on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday July 24