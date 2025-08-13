Launching on Netflix today (13th August), a new cohort of singles entered the pods for a second season of Love Is Blind UK, as they all took a chance on finding love the unconventional way.

Among those singles are Megan and Kieran, whose romance was overshadowed slightly but a love triangle with Kieran also showing a keen interest in Sophie.

However, when Sophie got wind that Kieran had given Megan a gift, the triangle soon faltered.

So, what is there to know about Megan and Kieran? Read on to find out more about the couple and whether or not they're still together.

Who is Megan?

Age: 28

Job: Fitness instructor/Dancer

Location: London

Instagram: @meganjupp

Megan has spent most of her career performing on cruise ships, but now she's on the lookout for more romance that will last beyond a cruise's charter.

In the pods, Megan is hoping to find a man who supports her career and shares her desire to start a family and quick-witted sense of humour.

The 28-year-old is also drawn to the idea of adoption and would be interested in exploring that possibility with her future partner.

Who is Kieran?

Age: 28

Job: Gaming entrepreneur

Location: London

Instagram: @kieranhdarby

Kieran has been single for 18 months after the breakdown of his seven year relationship and in the pods, he is eager to find the love of his life and ultimately marry her.

Described as a "golden boy" by his friends and family, Kieran is a member of Mensa and has even been featured on Forbes 30 Under 30. Will this success continue when in the pods?

Are Love Is Blind's Megan and Kieran still together?

Based on the first four episodes, Megan and Kieran are still together. While it seemed unclear who Kieran wanted to propose to, he eventually set his heart on Megan before the pair had an romantic meeting.

However, drama could be on the horizon based on the teaser for what's to come in season 2. The teaser hinted at Kieran meeting Sophie for the first time outside of the pods, with a potential wandering eye.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated as Megan and Kieran's love story continues!meg

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK season 2 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Love Is Blind UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.