However fellow couple Keye and Davide couldn't be more pleased with the experts' choice. But the teaser for the next episode suggested trouble in paradise, as Davide appears to be growing annoyed with Keye's innuendos and jokes.

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, Keye is brought to tears when he opens up about his brother and family life growing up, confessing that he used deflection as a coping mechanism.

"My brother was very disabled, he had cerebral palsy," Keye explained. "So when he was born, he was only meant to live until he was one. Thankfully, he lived until he was nine, just turning 10. Obviously it was a lot to deal with, and it was the same time as my parents were getting divorced..."

He continued: "So I guess the reason why, in so many situations, I deflect [is] because it was a coping mechanism that I always had to get me through a really difficult period."

Keye and Davide. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

Keye and Davide tied the knot in the very first episode, with both seemingly happy with the experts' matching.

Prior to the show airing, Keye was described as a man on a journey of personal self-discovery who was searching for a more meaningful and fulfilling life.

As for Davide, he was looking for someone kind-hearted, handsome, romantic and someone who will share his love of cats.

We'll have to wait and see if the pair work out long-term.

Married at First Sight UK continues on Monday 22nd September at 9pm on E4.

