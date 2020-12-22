Accessibility Links

One of 2020's biggest reality TV hits is back and the trailer promises even more extreme emotion.

Married at first sight Australia season six

Published:

E4 has released a teaser trailer for season six of its break-out hit series Married at First Sight Australia, which is returning to the channel and All 4 streaming platform in early January.

It promises an “even more dramatic and captivating” series than season five, which was notable for making Dean Wells the most hated man in Australia and one of 2020’s unmissable pandemic guilty pleasures in the UK.

The trailer highlights some of the more extreme moments, including one man telling a new groom “you’re not good enough for my sister”, while another bride complains that her new husband is too hands-on.

“Any excuse to touch me,” she says with a shudder.

Married at First Sight Australia took E4 and the UK by storm earlier this year and was the most watched show on All 4 this summer.

An innovation on the new season is that it will start with an eye-opening bucks’ night (AKA stag night) for the boys, and hens’ night for the ladies.

The couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day, as is the usual format for the series.

After the nuptials are over, it’s back to reality – or reality TV, at least – as the new couples embark on their luxury honeymoons and a potential lif etogether.

Will any of them find their one true partner? Will any of them last beyond the production of the series?

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 will air on E4 from 4th January 2021 at 7.30pm and will be stripped across the week from Monday-Friday.

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

All about Married at First Sight Australia

Nicolas and Cyrell.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
