What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Joanne Todd and James Susler?

Series eight of Married at First Sight Australia is airing on E4 this Autumn, with 12 new couples partaking in the experiment that sees them getting married to a complete stranger.

Taking part this series are couple Joanne Todd and James Susler. It wasn’t love at first sight for barber Joanne, 39, and prestige car company owner James, 44. But did the pair managed to put this behind them and find love in the end?

The series was filmed last year, and aired in January on 9Now in Australia, meaning the couples have already made their final decision.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joanne and James’ marriage.

What happened to Joanne and James?

It wasn’t a good start for Joanne and James. On their wedding day, Jo admitted they were from “totally different worlds” and James jokingly confessed that he was in love with expert Alessandra – awkward!

They soon decided they weren’t meant for one another and left the experiment in a very explosive commitment ceremony.

“Leading up to the last Commitment Ceremony, we weren’t talking, there was no communicating and there was no coming back from that,” James told 9Entertainment of the failure of their marriage.

“There was no point staying in the experiment just for the sake of it, and we were there to find love. That wasn’t going to happen between us.”

Things broke down for the couple when Joanne joked that she was staying in the experiment with him “for now” during the first commitment ceremony.

It seems James was never able to move past this comment, and so they never really got to know each other on a deeper level.

Where are Joanne and James now?

Despite not finding a romantic connection, Joanne and James were able to see why the experts matched them and common were able to be form a friendship based on their shared traits.

“We are in contact, I actually spoke to her today,” James said of his friendship with Joanne, following the experiment.

“We are on good terms, we caught up last week and had a meal, we’re going to go for a walk around the park. I like Joanne, I think she’s a great person.”

Jo is now dating Joe Donaghy and James recently went public with his new girlfriend, actress Verity East.

Married at First Sight Australia season eight airs on E4 at 7:30pm.