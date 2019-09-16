But be warned, you’ll have to stay up late, with the opening episode airing at midnight on Saturday followed by the second instalment at 1am on Monday.

The series will follow 11 singletons on the hunt for love, but unlike the UK hit, America’s offering is set in Fiji and has comedian Arielle Vandenberg in Caroline Flack's role, while Matthew Hoffman is the narrator over Iain Stirling.

It proved to be a ratings success for broadcaster CBS, with a second series already commissioned.

The 22-episode run is shorter than it's British counterpart which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea back in July.

ITV later announced a Winter Love Island which will bundle a bunch of singletons off to a villa in South Africa in early 2020.

Love Island USA is on ITVBe Saturday 21st September at midnight