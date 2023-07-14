Also on last night's episode, two new bombshells arrived, with Josh Brocklebank and Ella Barnes making their debuts. And Ella B was on a mission, as she revealed her past with Tyrique Hyde.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 39 recap

The double dumping resumed last night, and Leah and Montel were dumped from the villa. Upon hearing the results, Kady McDermott got emotional. She then turned her attention to Scott van der Sluis and Amber Wise, questioning how they weren't even in the bottom when they're in a friendship couple.

The islanders said their goodbyes and left the villa.

Scott and Amber then chatted and manifested new bombshells. Elsewhere Tyrique and Ella Thomas, and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki discussed Jess Harding and Sammy Root's low score, which they disagreed with.

The next morning, Mitchel Taylor received a text telling him that Ella was waiting to go on a date with him. Jess then received a text saying that Josh was waiting to date her.

Both Mitch and Jess went off to get ready and left the villa. They arrived at their date where the newbies were waiting for them.

Jess and Josh chatted and he admitted that she's just his type. She told him that her and Sammy recently closed things off, and he said he'd have to get to grafting.

Meanwhile, Mitch got to know Ella B, a championship dancer and model. While he was happy with Abi, he said he'd be happy to get to know Ella B.

Jess and Josh on a date. ITV

Back in the villa, Abi and Scott enjoyed a workout together and chatted by the pool.

Jess and Mitch then returned to the villa with the newbies, but it wasn't the first meeting for everyone, as it became obvious that Tyrique and Ella B had met before.

Tyrique then talked to Ella Thomas and she asked how they knew one another. He told her they'd met at a club before but forgot to reveal that they'd shared a kiss.

Ella B then pulled Tyrique for a chat and admitted that she fancied him and she knew he fancied her. She then said that it could be "The Battle of the Ellas".

Tyrique then had another chat with Ella T and admitted he'd "lipsed" Ella B, but that was all. He also shared the bombshell's comments about the possibility of a battle, and Ella T wasn't impressed.

Over on a day bed, Ella B chatted to Jess and stirred the pot as she told her Tyrique said it was a "shame" that it was their last kiss in the club.

Elsewhere, Amber talked to Josh about things.

Ella B then talked to Mitch again and revealed that their date had gone well. Watching from afar, Abi got jealous and told Jess she didn't like this. She then talked to Mitch, who reassured her that she was still his number one, but she didn't seem convinced.

In a preview for Friday's night episode, it looked like there was only more drama to come as Ella T told Ella B that she would never compete with another woman for a man! Drama!

