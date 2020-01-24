The boys donned tearaway white flares on Love Island last night as they took on an Elvis-themed challenge, but the only question on viewers', ahem, suspicious minds was where contestant Sophie went.

It turned out that Sophie Piper, best known as the sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes, had been too ill to take part in Thursday night's challenge, with narrator Iain Stirling revealing to viewers that she was "sick" and would have to sit it out.