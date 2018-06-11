Hayley Hughes and Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

"I just feel like because I kissed him last night that's just clarified I don't want anything more with him," Hayley told the couple of Eyal, who had chosen to recouple with her the day before.

"There's no chemistry, I don't feel like he brings my personality out, I feel like I'm very boring when I'm around him."

Hayley then said she felt "sick in my belly", and "he's been proper buzzing and it's making me sick". She even criticised Eyal for the way he breathes.

"I like a lad that plays it cool, gives you a slap on the arse and that," she said. Charming.

Anyway, it prompted Wes to have a heart-to-heart with Eyal later that evening, warning him that Hayley had been attacking him behind his back.

Storming off to confront Hayley around the fire pit, Eyal said "let's raise the f**king heat" (arguably one of the best quotes from Love Island 2018 so far).

As the pair sat down, Hayley said "why are you fuming?" (twice) to Eyal and denied that she had done anything wrong.

"I don't want to get to know you," fumed Eyal (he was fuming, to be fair), before saying Hayley had played him like a fool and he has "absolutely no time for her".

"You're here to play a game," he said, stating that the pair weren't even friends. "I should've trusted my gut last night."

Later on, it was Wes who found himself at the receiving end of Hayley's anger who felt he shouldn't have told Eyal what had been a private conversation. A private conversation that over 2 million people were listening in on.

After the row, fans on Twitter were firmly Team Eyal and Team Wes – including last year's islander Marcel Somerville:

We now can't wait to see what happens next.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2