Love Island fans were devastated for Georgia after she decided to stay loyal to Josh in Love Island’s recoupling on Monday night, only for him to ditch her for new girl Kaz.

Suspense had been building in the lead up to the brutal recoupling, with viewers watching on as Georgia, in the original villa, realised how much she liked Josh and made the decision to stand by him. Meanwhile – unbeknownst to Georgia – Josh was in the new villa, Casa Amor, cracking on with Kaz.