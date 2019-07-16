A spokesperson for the broadcasting watchdog told RadioTimes.com that “the majority related to Michael’s behaviour”, which was deemed "unacceptable" by fans.

Tensions hit boiling point in the villa following Joanna’s departure on Monday night. The recruitment consultant was ripped from Michael and dumped from the island by their fellow contestants.

Michael said he had “found everything he was looking for” in Joanna – but ultimately chose not to leave the villa with her.

While Islanders and some fans believed that this would see him recouple with his former flame Amber, Michael told his ex that he had no interest in rekindling their relationship.

“I am still ultimately in the same place where I want to get to know Joanna,” he told her. “I just wanted to be 100 per cent clear [with you].”

It was Michael’s demand that Amber “sit down” before they had their chat that riled viewers, with some accusing him of barking at Amber “like a dog”.

Maura was shocked by his tone, asking their fellow islanders: "Did she just let him talk to her like that? Sit down? That was really rude."

It has been a controversial series of Love Island so far, with Lucie and Joe’s row receiving 302 Ofcom complaints after he told her she shouldn’t be so close to fellow Islander Tommy.

Maura’s advances on Tommy drew over 700 complaints from viewers, but the regulator has since said they will not be further investigating the scenes.

During the 2018 series, the regulator received 2,500 complaints in the two days after then-contestant Dani Dyer was shown a misleading video of boyfriend Jack Fincham as he clocked the arrival of his ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones in Casa Amor.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2