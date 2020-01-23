Love Island music - all the songs featured on the 2020 soundtrack
The reality series may be making its winter debut but Love Island 2020 still features classic summer chart music
Love Island 2020 is well underway and as we sink our teeth into the latest drama between the islanders, our feet can't help but tap along to the infectious chart-toppers.
It might not be July, but it's sizzling hot in the South African villa and we've got your ultimate Love Island music list ready to be the soundtrack of your January.
What music appeared on Love Island 2020 last night?
Day 10
- Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
- Kissing Other People (Acoustic) – Lennon Stella
- Wanted – OneRepublic
- Make You Mine – Mike Williams feat. Moa Lisa
Day 9
- Not Gonna Break Me – Jamie N Commons
- Let Me into Your Heart – Isaac Waddington
- No Messiah – Skinny Living
- Champagne Kisses – Jessie Ware
- 4 and 20 – Joss Stone
- Falling – Harry Styles
- Be Fine – Madeon
- Wait For You (feat. Maia Wright) – Mike Williams
The “Suck and Blow” Game
- Sweet Sensation – Flo Rida
- Boys Wanna Be Her – Peaches
- Blow – Beyonce
- Get Dat – Rayelle
- Yup – Fallon
- Blink – Meghan Trainor
- She Ain’t Me – Sinead Harnett
Day 8
- Bug Powder Dust – The Prodigy
- Summer Luv – Whethan & The Knocks feat. Crystal Fighters
- Magnets – Sam Feldt feat. Sophie Simmons
The Date
- Let Me – ZAYN
- Feels So Good – HONNE feat. Anna of the North
- Faith You Might – Kevin Garrett
- Juliet & Romeo – Martin Solveig & Roy Wood
The Dirty Dancers Challenge
More like this
- Pony – Ginuwine
- Hot in Herre – Nelly
- I’m Always Here – Jimi Jamison
- Mr. Loverman – Shabba Ranks
- Temperature – Sean Paul
- In Da Club – 50 Cent
- Bananza (Belly Dancer) – Akon
- Starships – Nicki Minaj
- Circus – Britney Spears
- Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna
- Dirrty – Christina Aguilera
- Strike a Pose – Young T & Bugsey feat. Aitch
Rebecca's entrance
- God is a Dancer – Tiesto & Mabel
- Rumble – Zayde Wolf
Day 7
- Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith
Bedtime
- Stay Awake – London Grammar
- The Way I Am - Charlie Puth
- Lift Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella feat. Carla Monroe
- Low Key – Ally Brooke feat. Tyga
The Challenge
- Million Ways – HRVY
- Make Your Move – Anton Powers & Redondo
- Knock Yourself Out – Jadakiss
- The Girls – Calvin Harris
- Motivation – Normani
- Faith (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz
- Take You There – H.E.R
Day 6
- Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ
- Ditch – Empara Mi
- Wild Love – James Bay
- All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie
The Challenge
- Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
- Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull
- Bubble Butt – Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic
- Shake Ur Body (Original Mix) – Shy FX with T-Power feat. Di
- Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Players feat. Far East Movement
- Love Machine – Girls Aloud
- Run This Town – OFFAIAH feat. Shenseea
The Evening
- Just Watch Me Now – Lady Bri
- Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
Recoupling
- Lost In The Fire – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend
- Bad Things – Summer Kennedy
- Easy Ride – Natali Felicia
- When The Truth Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz
- Soldier – Fleurie
- Let You Know – Sody
- Go Your Own Way – Grace Grundy
Day 5
- Faith – George Michael
- When I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright
The Dates
- Makin’ A Move – Lady Bri
- Close – Ever
- Crazy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner
- From Eden – Hozier
- What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint
- One Night – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella
Truth or Dare
- DARE – Gorillaz
- Let Me Love You (Extended Club Mix) – Weiss
- Is it Really Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on
- Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner
Day 4
- Turn It Up/Fire It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes
- I Feel Love – Donna Summer
Bedtime
- Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt
- 2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka
Olly leaving
- Opposite of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham
- People Change – Mipso
Evening
- Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill
Announcement of new boys
- Ready For It – Taylor Swift
- What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey
Day 3
- Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
- Here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara
The Date
- Love Again – RuthAnne
- All Fired Up – Matt Corby
- Finally Feel Good – James Arthur
The Evening
- Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba
- If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK
- Who’s Got Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
- Velcro – Jerry Williams
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Found Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Keen – L Devine
The Challenge
- Gravity – DJ Fresh feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep End (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Wear My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Tough Love
- Break the Rules – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
The Recoupling
- Heat – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Until We Go Down – Ruelle
- Here We Stand – Hidden Citizens feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Original Mix) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Inner City
- We Got Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Mind Blown – Syn Cole
- Learning How to Love – KALM, River
- In the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Size – Fleur East
- Big Love (David Penn Extended Remix) – Pete Heller’s Big Love
- This is Real – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Hole – Muse
- Offline – Friendly Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Castle – Mario S
- Could Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Higher (Call My Name) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Back – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Bad Together – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water - Galantis
- Go Slow – Gorgon City @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
Where can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured in this series is available on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the series was followed by 48,258 Spotify users.
What is the Love Island theme song?
Called simply 'Love Island theme', the electronic dance track is performed by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
Which artists were featured on the last series of Love Island?
The 2019 series of Love Island featured a number of popular songs including Power by Little Mix, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained popularity in the past after their songs were played during previous Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured in the 2018 series of the show.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2