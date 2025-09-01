Sadly, their relationship ended around three months after the cameras stopped rolling.

Kal revealed he came to the realisation he was "not compatible in a long-term relationship", something that admittedly took him a long time to realise.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Kal explained the couple did try and make their relationship work, and visited each other in their respective hometowns. But the main reason for the breakup was down to him.

"For me, it was just kind of coming to the realisation that I'm just not compatible in a long-term relationship and if I can't make it work with her then I'm probably better off on my own," he explained.

"And that's fine, I'm content with that, and it's [taken] me a long time, and probably doing Love Is Blind, to realise it because I've tried relationships before, nothing [has] ever worked."

Kal's inexperience with long-term relationships was a talking point of Love Is Blind UK, with his brother often pointing this out when sharing his doubts about his and Sarover's pending nuptials.

Kal. Netflix

Kal continued: "People would always say to me, 'Oh you're maybe not old enough, or maybe you've not met the right person.' But on paper, she was the right person. And even in my vows, I'm saying like, before I went into the experiment I wrote down all the things I want in my future wife and she was literally all those things.

"So she never did anything wrong, I'm not saying there weren't little bumps in the road and stuff. Every relationship will have that. But I just didn't feel content and at peace, and I felt like the best thing for both of us was to end it so she could move on and find her person. And I could just be on my own."

And Kal isn't looking to be pitied, as the gym owner told RadioTimes.com he gets "a lot of contentment in my life from other things", whether it be time spent with friends and family or focusing on health and fitness.

"It [was] just a big realisation that I'm just not wired up in the way to be in a long-term relationship," he said.

For Sarover, looking back on her wedding was "the best day of my life", but things came crashing down when Kal decided to end the relationship, something she describes as "one-sided".

Sarover and Kal. Netflix

She told RadioTimes.com: "I just got told that 'it was the best decision for both of us. There was nothing we can talk through. There was nothing we can do.' And that was it, just to go home and that was it. 'It was short and sweet," he said, and he told me 'nothing lasts forever.'

"Later on I asked him, 'Were you in love with me?' He goes, 'It would be reckless to tell you that.'"

Sarover added that the person she fell in love with in the pods, wasn't the same person when the experiment ended.

"What marriage meant to me, he knew that, and I think he had a lot of words to say to me, which is what I fell in love with," she continued. "But the actions later on were not there. That was not somebody who knew what marriage meant.

"There was no compromise, I was not an equal. It was one-sided and he never even knew how to put me first. How do you even navigate a relationship like that? So it was sad. I felt like I saw a future and it just went all of a sudden."

Love Is Blind UK season 1-2 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Love Is Blind UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.