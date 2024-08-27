Everything seemed in order for Maria and Tom. They had met each other's families and Tom even got Maria's mother's blessing for the wedding. So when Tom said no at the altar, it's fair to say a lot of people were confused – but maybe not Maria and Tom.

While it seemed Maria was taken aback by Tom's decision on the wedding day, she has told RadioTimes.com, they both knew that it was going to be an 'I don't' at the altar.

During the final episodes, Tom told Maria: "I love you. I just feel like right now is not the right time for me. We've had some differences in values, and I haven't had enough time to really understand how those differences will affect our life day-to-day."

Reflecting on the moment, Maria said: "I absolutely can't believe this. I wanted to get married, I wanted to be a wife, and I feel incredibly sad that I didn't get the ending that I always sort of pictured for myself.

"But I know it probably wasn't the right time for both of us. Honestly, I don't really know what to say. I think I'm just shocked."

Maria on Love Is Blind UK. Netflix

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Maria admitted that she and Tom "were on the same page".

She explained: "We knew it was going to be a no, we knew there was so much more that we had to learn about each other and realistically we knew there were people out there that were going to make us happier."

However, Maria noted that while it was going to be a no, you become so "invested" that you want to make the potential marriage work.

"But again, you get so invested in this and you're like, 'I've put my whole life out here. I really need to try and work at this as much as I can.'"

However, Maria was pretty clear when she admitted that she and Tom "should've left way before the wedding"!

Maria and Tom sharing a kiss. Netflix

Upon reflection of his decision, Tom told the cameras it was hard saying no to Maria than he had imagined.

"She's someone that I'll always love and respect," he said. "But if Maria and I had children, my concern would be if I had a boy, she would teach him to pay for most things, when my lad would be dating for the first time."

He explained: "If I had a little girl, I wouldn't want that little girl to expect that the guy pays for everything. I would want to raise that little girl to be a strong, independent woman that contributes herself. I don't think we had enough time to address those things."

While the pair are no longer in a relationship, it appears they have remained to be acquaintances at the very least!

