When asked by RadioTimes.com whether she’d consider filling Lord Sugar’s shoes if he were to leave, the Baroness – who has been an aide on the show since 2009 – said she wouldn’t hesitate to turn down the offer. “I think we came into this together and we'll leave together,” she said.

And as to whether fellow aide Littner would also leave with her, Brady quickly answered: “Definitely.”

“We've all known each other for such a long time,” she added. “The reason the show works well is because we get on really well. We're good friends.”

More like this

This echoes Littner’s previous comments on Twitter that he would depart The Apprentice with Sugar.

So, if not Karren and Claude, who could replace Lord Sugar? Richard Branson? Mary Portas? Dare we suggest Piers Morgan?

Have your say in our poll below and see more about each potential stand-in here.

Advertisement

The Apprentice is on 9pm Wednesdays, BBC One