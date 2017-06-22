Camilla heads to the Beach Hut, where she confides:

"I am looking forward to the date, but I’m very nervous."

Does this mean she still holds a candle for the Essex boy?

Meanwhile, Jonny confides his feelings to Gabby and Marcel, and when Marcel asks if there's another chance for Jamilla, Jonny says he thinks there might be.

More like this

“After last night I definitely think we’re a bit closer, there’s something going on.”

He's also apprehensive about saying the wrong thing again.

“I don’t know how to approach it. I feel like if I say something and she’s just not on the same page…”

Whilst Camilla's getting ready for the date she chats with the girls, asking them for good questions to ask Jonny. Adorable.

She also discusses her anxieties in the Beach Hut, saying:

“I don’t really know what to expect. I need to think of some good date questions basically to make sure that the conversation is flowing because if it stops then I’ll get even more nervous.”

Is it just us, or does it seem as if there might still be a chance for the couple, who were saved in the public vote despite not even being romantically involved. Is the attraction back between them? Will they give it a chance? Or will they both be too apprehensive to make it count?

Advertisement

Love Island is on at 9pm on ITV2