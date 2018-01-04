Courtney – whose real name is Shane Janek – rose to fame on the hit reality TV show, placing as a runner-up in season six.

Since then she's teamed up with fellow Drag Race alumni Willam Belli and Alaska Thunderf*** to form super group AAA and has a successful YouTube channel, too.

They saw in 2018 with a performance at G-A-Y in London on New Year's Eve, meaning that the Australian presenter, singer and performer is most definitely in the UK.

A source told The Sun: "Courtney has seen everything as a drag queen so nothing will faze her in the house. She's a pro who won't be intimidated by any of the big personalities in there and she won't back down from a row."

Well, she hasn't met Ann Widdecombe yet...

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5