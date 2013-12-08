A turn in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! wouldn't quite be the same without having to give the eating challenge a go, would it?

And that's exactly what finalists David Emanuel and Kian Egan face tonight.

Having survived on basically just rice and beans, perhaps this will be a delightful experience. Or perhaps not.

In a sneak peek ahead of tonight's show David Emanuel can be seen tucking into some blended cheese fruit with a cricket dipped in it. A jungle classic.

Check it out before tonight's show right here:

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final kicks off at 9:00pm tonight on ITV

