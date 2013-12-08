I'm A Celebrity 2013: Kian Egan and David Emanuel take on final eating Bushtucker Trial
Last Bushtucker Trial sees David and Kian complete a shared eating challenge
Published: Sunday, 8 December 2013 at 6:34 pm
A turn in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! wouldn't quite be the same without having to give the eating challenge a go, would it?
And that's exactly what finalists David Emanuel and Kian Egan face tonight.
Having survived on basically just rice and beans, perhaps this will be a delightful experience. Or perhaps not.
In a sneak peek ahead of tonight's show David Emanuel can be seen tucking into some blended cheese fruit with a cricket dipped in it. A jungle classic.
Check it out before tonight's show right here:
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final kicks off at 9:00pm tonight on ITV
