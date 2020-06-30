From the makers of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps eight couples who haven’t had a chance to make it down the aisle plan their proposals and their weddings.

So how do you watch it? And more importantly, what's it about?

How do you watch Say I Do?

The dating series will be available to stream on Netflix from July 1st.

In order to watch, viewers must subscribe to the streaming site.

Users can choose which contract is right for them, but each one requires a monthly payment. Netflix currently has three subscription plans with ranging from £5.99 to £11.99.

You can find a full list of plans here.

What is Say I Do about?

Say I Do features eight deserving couples who have always intended to marry, but for one reason or another, were never able to make their big day a reality. It sees interior Designer Jeremiah Brent, Fashion Designer Thai Nguyen and Chef Gabriele Bertaccini make the couples dream weddings come to life.

The series dives into the love stories of these couples and finds out what matters most to them when they tie the knot, as the three experts help the Groom with a plan to surprise their “spouse to be” with a proposal, followed by their dream wedding.

Who are the experts?

Say I Do experts Jeremiah, Thai and Gabriele (from left to write) - Netflix Netflix

Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah is an American interior designer and television personality. Brent founded his design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), in 2011. The full service interior design firm, based in Los Angeles and New York City, specialises in residential, commercial, and hospitality design.

Thai Nguyen

Southern Vietnam born and Los Angeles raised Thai Nguyen is a visionary, an innovator, and designer. He believes all women should have the opportunity to wear high design, at an accessible price-point. As well as Netflix's Say I Do, Thai has also been a fashion designer/contributor on some of Bravo's hit reality shows, including RuPaul's Drag Race and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Gabriele Bertaccini

Gabriele is the Executive Chef and Owner of iL TOCCO and CULINARY MISCHiEF. Gabe also contributes as a freelance food writer for several magazines and newspapers in addition to being a regular guests on local and national TV, including NBC and ABC.

Is there a trailer?

There is and you might just need some tissues!

The clip shows a series of couples from their proposal to their big day, and it's just too cute.

Say I Do is available to stream on Netflix from July 1st.