The quarter-finals saw the bakers having to get to grips with tarte tatin, a practically unknowable technical and a vertical pie showstopper.

But who was too flaky to get through to the semi-finals?

Who left Great British Bake Off tonight?

After winning Star Baker last week, Henry bid the tent farewell - in true, Henry style.

"It has been a pleasure, darling," he said on his exit.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4