Giles and Mary were missing from Gogglebox and viewers are worried
The fan-favourite couple were absent from the latest episode of the Channel 4 show
If you tuned into Gogglebox on Friday 19th April, you'll have been treated to a classic catch-up/ketchup mix-up as Mary and Marina puzzled over the complexities of Netflix and on-demand TV...
But you might also have been left wondering about the omission of fan-favourites Giles and Mary, who have been mainstays of the Channel 4 series since 2015.
The couple – who are known for their taste in old-fashioned interiors – were absent from the episode, which featured the likes of Line of Duty, Britain's Got Talent and Our Planet.
Some viewers were NOT happy...
But anyone worrying they might have quit the show can rest assured. Gogglebox's co-creator, Tania Alexander, has revealed on Twitter that the pair were actually on holiday when the episode was filmed.
Thank goodness for that.