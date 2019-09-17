First Dates is broadcast on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesdays. But you can also catch up on the series on Channel 4 On Demand or on BritBox. Sadly, the series isn't currently on Netflix or iTunes.

First Dates Fred Sirieix (C4, FT)

Hosted by Fred Sireix, First Dates is a reality television programme which films singletons out on blind dates. The matches are painstakingly thought through by the Channel 4 team so that the couples have the best possible chance of getting along. But as heartwarming as it is to watch two strangers meeting their perfect match, much of the comedy of the show comes from the unfortunate clashes in personality that sometimes occur.

The original format of the show sees two members of the public, who have never met before, sent on a date in a restaurant. Then, at the end of the date, they have to decide whether or not they would like to go on a second date.

More like this

If you can't get enough of the show, you might also want to watch Celebrity First Dates and First Dates Hotel, which slightly alter the basic format of the show.

Celebrity First Dates is the same as First Dates, except (obviously) instead of members of the public meeting for a blind date, the show uses celebrity guests. So far the series has featured stars such as Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank, The Only Way Is Essex's Joey Essex, and Gogglebox's Sandra Martin.

First Dates Hotel is just like the original series, but the restaurant is part of a hotel which the couples are allowed to check in to at the end of the evening if the date goes well, and then go on a second date the next day. Le Vieux Castillion in Castillon-du-Gard was used for series one, whilst Aquapetra Resort & Spa in Campania was used for series two.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

First Dates is filmed at the Paternoster Chop House in London, and there are over 40 cameras hidden in the restaurant to make it feel as natural as possible for the daters.

First Dates: Ian

It's easy to apply for First Dates, and it helps if you have active social media accounts so the producers can find out as much about you as possible. Just fill in their online application form, and you might get a call to be on the next series.

Advertisement

But don't apply just for the free food (not that we would ever consider trying that...) because although each couple gets a contribution towards the price of the meal, they do have to pay for most of it.