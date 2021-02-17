First Dates’ Fred Sirieix says he feels like “David Attenborough” on new Teens series
The charming Maître D’ thinks the new series is like a "nature programme".
A brand new First Dates is arriving on E4 at the end of the month, but there’s a twist: this batch of hopeful singletons will be entirely compromised of teens.
First Dates: Teens will see a group of intrepid youngsters aged between 16-19 head to the show’s brand new Manchester restaurant for, in most cases, their very first dates… ever.
Speaking of the new format, lovable Maître D’ Fred Sirieix exclusively told RadioTimes.com that the experience was “almost like being David Attenborough”.
“[It’s] the time where people feel the call of nature, physically,” he said. “You want to meet somebody, and that that’s just the way we are as human beings, we start when we become teenagers, that’s what it is.”
The host went on to compare First Date Teens to “almost like a nature programme”, adding: “when I’m there, it’s almost like being David Attenborough. You know, witnessing all that beauty and these people meeting together and wanting to make that connection, can they make a connection? You know, do they have it? Are they suitable for one another?
“Maybe they are not suitable, but actually, it could be depending on how they are dealing with each other.”
Judging by the First Dates Teens trailer, it certainly looks like some of the youngsters do make a connection indeed, with plenty of the show’s usual awkward, adorable moments too.
First Dates Teens will air on Monday 22nd February at 10pm on E4.