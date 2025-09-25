But RuPaul won't be alone in deciding who stays and who goes, with Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton all returning to the regular judging panel along with celebrity guests.

So, who are the queens taking part? Scroll on to find out more about the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2025 cast

Catrin Feelings

Tayris Mongardi

Sally TM

Silllexa Diction

Pasty

Nyongbella

Paige Three

Elle Vosque

Viola

Chai T Grande

Bonnie Ann Clyde

Bones

Catrin Feelings

Catrin Feelings. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 26

Location: Rhondda Valley

Instagram: @catrinfeelings

Blonde bilingual bombshell Catrin Feelings hails from South Wales and has been doing drag for four years.

"It started off in my bedroom, but I love the attention, and then after lockdown I just though life's too short," she said. "I thought, 'Chuck yourself out there Cat, what's the worst that can happen? Probably end up on Drag Race'. Look at me now!"

We can expect camp classics and a bit of nana humour from Catrin, as well as lots of sparkles, as she's not going nowhere near a stage without a feather or a sparkly gown.

Tayris Mongardi

Tayris Mongardi. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 27

Location: Brighton

Instagram: @tayrismongardi

The self-described Titan of Brighton, Tayris Mongardi has all the glamour of an uptown girl and all the charm of a downtown girl.

Describing her drag, Tayris said it's truest form is a "celebration of Black female pop culture", drawing inspiration from Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Grace Jones to name a few.

"They are powerful female icons who celebrate their Blackness, their identity and their heritage," she said. "And all their influence funnels its way down to me in a little corset, a gorgeous wig, and a big old smile. For me, drag is all about Black queer joy."

Sally TM

Sally TM. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 27

Location: South Shields

Instagram: @sally.trademark

Sally TM has been doing drag for 10 years. It all began after she watched a YouTube video and discovered the world of Drag Race. From there, she entered a few drag competitions and the rest is history.

Speaking of her drag style, Sally said: "I embody the art, fun and graphic nature of video games. I represent the underbelly of classic drag – the alternative.

"I'm here to represent all of those Geordie queens who are ingenuities, creative, a bit clowny, and a bit kooky. I want to showcase that anyone who has an alternative bone in their body can make it on to Drag Race."

Audiences can expect an aura of "unpredictability" from Sally during Drag Race UK.

Silllexa Diction

Silllexa Diction. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 26

Location: Leeds

Instagram: @sillexa

Silllexa Diction has been doing drag since she was 18 years old, teaching herself how to sew, design and make her looks, which truly spurred her love for the art.

Since then, she has set up her own club night in Leeds where queens from across the UK come together to have a "camp old time".

"I'm here to make everything as big and crazy as possible," Silllexa said of her drag style. "I love to exaggerate the female silhouette to the extreme."

Pasty

Pasty. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 30

Location: Cornwall

Instagram: @pasty_kween

Hailing from Cornwall, Pasty first became interested in drag after watching Mrs. Doubtfire and Hocus Pocus and has been bursting with ideas from a young age.

Comedy is very much Pasty's vibe, which is why she's looking forward to Snatch Game. However, she isn't keen on the design challenge.

"I dress up as a sausage roll for a living so that tells you everything about my design aesthetic!"

Nyongbella

Nyongbella. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 25

Location: London

Instagram: @nyongbella_

Nyongbella is a self-described life-sized Bratz doll and fashion editorial who has come to life.

She has been doing drag for two years, having spent time creating her own fashion editorials and taking photos of herself. It was then she realised she may as well go on stage and debut her drag artistry.

"If you come to a show of mine you'll get a great music selection, a gorgeous outfit, and a really great performance," she explained. "You're going to have a fab time, and I'll socialise afterwards! I like to make sure the people are thoroughly entertained!"

Paige Three

Paige Three. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 28

Location: London/Surrey

Instagram: @paigethree

Paige Three already has an impressive resume, having performed for the Queen at her 90th birthday as a dancer with Beverly Knight.

Speaking of her career, Paige Three said: "I've done all sorts of random stuff in my drag career. You might have seen me at brunches all around London, sometimes I run a bingo, I have performed with Kimberly Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls.

"I've worked really hard to get where I am, but I feel that I've reached a wall and I want to break through it and see what else I can do!"

Elle Vosque

Elle Vosque. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 22

Location: Belfast

Instagram: @ellevosque

The belle of Belfast City, Elle Vosque has been doing drag for four years and notes that she has done everything she could have done to prepare her for this moment.

Elle is looking forward to be representing Northern Ireland, especially given it has quite the impressive track record, with the likes of Blu Hydrangea, Jonbers Blonde and Charra Tea appearing on the show.

Elle said: "And now me – I'm from West Belfast, and I'm the best of the West!"

Viola

Viola. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 22

Location: Coventry

Instagram: @playedbyviola

Viola's name is no coincidence, as the 22-year-old is a skilled violinist! She has been doing drag for four years, which began with her love of musical theatre after being cast as a woman in her school musical.

"I've been getting in skirts and putting on make-up ever since."

Chai T Grande

Chai T Grande. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 32

Location: London

Instagram: @chai.t.grande

Chai T Grande has been doing drag for just over four years after discovering it during lockdown.

Speaking of how her love for the art began, Chai said: "I bought some make-up palettes, watched a few tutorials, and began to think that I love dancing, I love talking to people, I love performing, so why not bring all of these pieces of the puzzle together.

"And so Chai T Grande was born. I've never looked back!"

Bonnie Ann Clyde

Bonnie Ann Clyde. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 30

Location: Dublin

Instagram: @bonnieannclyde_

When it comes to a Bonnie Ann Clyde show, audiences can expect the full package.

Bonnie said: "We might have a little comedy, a spoken word lip-sync number before we move onto something fierce and dance-y in a bodysuit, and then we'll do a ballad, and mostly you will be enamoured by my presence and my glamorousness!"

Bones

Bones. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 25

Location: London

Instagram: @itsjustbones

Bones is a witchy boho queen from London and, when it comes to her act, you can expect the "full fantasy".

"It's not just the costume, it's not just the song – it's the whole thing," she said. "You are brought into the full heavenly fantasy and you just live within. That’s why people come to the shows, because you’re not going to get it anywhere else!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 begins on Thursday 25th September at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

