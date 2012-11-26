Bristow teamed up with Rosemary Shrager while Baker said he chose EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks as his partner by a process of elimination.

“I couldn’t ask Helen [Flanagan] after [her] having done six or seven Bushtucker Trials,” he said. “[And] Ashley [Roberts] had a horrible night last night when she had either nightmares or was frightened by a random beast of western Australia. So that left Charlie.”

But Colin and Charlie didn't quite add up to a dream team. After the weigh-in to determine which pair had ended up with the most stars in their pockets, Bristow was saved and Baker was sent home.

The actor remained upbeat, though, and said his stint in the jungle had helped him achieve his goal of dropping some pre-Christmas pounds: "I wanted to lose weight and I knew I wouldn't have the willpower [on the outside]," he said.

Meanwhile, one camper who may be left less-than-happy by the result is Helen Flanagan, who has had numerous run-ins with "Crafty Cockney" Bristow, branding him "a strange specimen".