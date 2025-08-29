The first challenge gave some players an advantage in the race to the final Destination X, but was it enough?

For Judith, certainly. Everything worked in her favour, which led to her being crowned the winner. The nail-biting final sprint saw the players race around one of Europe's most iconic cities.

The nuclear engineer from Bristol won after beating her fellow finalists to Rome's Spanish Steps.

Reacting to her win, Judith was shocked and admitted she felt she was the "underdog" amongst the finalists.

Judith. BBC/TwoFour

In an interview with Yahoo UK after her win, she said: "I did it against all the odds. It was a shock. I still can't believe it. Because in that final, I went into it with less advantage. Josh had two coins, Saskia, one, and me with a zero. So, I was just shocked.

"I thought they would have smashed it, and, to be honest, I went in there and I was like I've got to give it my all, so winning felt even better to know that I came from potentially being at such a disadvantage, to then winning; it was amazing."

Hosted by Rob Brydon, Destination X launched earlier this summer with ten contestants embarking on a road trip aboard the X-bus. The twist? They didn't have a clue where they were.

Rob Brydon. BBC/TwoFour

Through a series of challenges and carefully laid out clues, the contestants were able to guess where they were, with them at risk of being eliminated if they guessed too far away.

Ahead of the last leg of the race, the BBC caught up with the finalists, with each sharing key things they learned about themselves while on the programme.

Finalist Josh said the series helped him realise he is "capable of achieving anything [he] sets [his] mind to".

"I may come across as self-assured, but I do struggle with self-doubt," he explained. "As the game progressed and I advanced further, my confidence grew. Each step forward proved to me that I could push past my limits and accomplish things I never thought I was capable of."

Elsewhere, Saskia explained that through the series she learned she is "an intelligent switched on individual and really should put more faith and belief in [herself]".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Destination X is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Add Destination X to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.