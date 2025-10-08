Kicking off on Wednesday 8th October, Claudia Winkleman is inviting a group of celebrities to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all in the hope of winning up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Joining the cast in the first ever-season is national treasure Charlotte Church. She needs no introduction but here is everything you need to know about her ahead of the first episode.

Who is Charlotte Church?

Charlotte Church. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Age: 39

Job: Classical singer and TV presenter

Instagram: @therealcharlottechurch

Charlotte Church is a singer-songwriter who is known for her powerful soprano voice. She gained notoriety at just 11 years old when she sang Andrew Lloyd Webber's Pie Jesu over the phone on This Morning.

Her move from classical to pop music saw her career soar. After 10 years of working as a singer,she had already sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

She went on to also have a successful music career and even presented her own TV series, The Charlotte Church show, from 2006 to 2008.

In recent years, Church took part in The Masked Singer as Mushroom and came in second place, missing out on the winning title to Natalie Imbruglia.

Why did Charlotte sign up for The Celebrity Traitors?

Speaking of joining the line-up, Charlotte said: "Well, I don't watch much telly, but I have watched The Traitors and I think that it's a really interesting game. And I love the outdoors, so I really wanted to come and visit the castle and play in the Scottish Highlands. It's a challenge, particularly when you get into the Missions and such.

"I also run a retreat centre in mid Wales, and I host groups of people going through, sometimes quite emotional, transformational experiences. I always think it really broadens the mind to be amongst a group of interesting people with different perspectives so I’m looking forward to that here. It’s just a very unusual thing to do with your time so why ever not?!"

Charlotte Church. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Does Charlotte want to be a Faithful or Traitor?

Charlotte is really familiar with the show and what is needed to be a successful Traitor, which is why she doesn't think she has what it takes.

She told the BBC: "I am really hoping to be a Faithful. I really don’t want to be a Traitor. Certainly not at the beginning. It depends what happens in the game but I think that I'm a Faithful through and through. I think it's because I don't like the idea of deception or lying.

"I don't think I'm very good at it and I just think I would enjoy the game a whole lot more. So, I am hoping to be a Faithful, and then I think I'm going to be able to have a lot more enjoyment and fun. There's too much cortisol in the world already. I do not want to be adding that to myself."

Celebrity Traitors begins on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

