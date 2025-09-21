An exclusive trailer that dropped during last night's Strictly Come Dancing launch show has revealed that Celebrity Traitors will premiere at 9pm on Wednesday 8th October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

That's not the only good news, however, as ahead of the fourth season of The Traitors, which is coming next year, season 5 has also been confirmed, and applications are now open for anyone who wants to take part.

Fans will be treated to an extended first episode of Celebrity Traitors, which will run for 70 minutes, as they are introduced to an all-star cast. The series will then air twice a week – at 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Watch the trailer below.

Claudia Winkleman resumes her hosting duties and joining her in Scotland is a roster of celebs that includes TV and music stars, former sportspeople, online personalities, academics and comedians.

The line-up for the first series of Celebrity Traitors includes Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, and Tom Daley.

But as Claudia is quick to remind them in the teaser, in the iconic Traitors castle, their "glamorous lives count for nothing" and "most of [them] will be murdered".

The cast of The Celebrity Traitors. BBC

There will be more than just glory on the line as the reward for those who survive the much-loved game of treachery and deception will be a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Running alongside the series will be the Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked show and podcast. Once again hosted by comedian Ed Gamble, it will follow the main show on BBC Two, as well as being available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer, and see "celebrities and players from previous series to analyse and react to developments in the castle".

The Celebrity Traitors will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 8th October 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons of The Traitors are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

