I absolutely adore the show, and always have done. This is the first thing I’ve ever done as myself. I did Taskmaster, which was sort of as me, but even that, I decided to dress as Dracula to hide behind something. In my comedy I’m usually in character, so I tend not to do much as myself to preserve that element of mystery. But there was no way I was going to give up an opportunity like this! I’ve always loved games like this and to hang out with such a wonderful bunch too – what a privilege.

So, your character Mr Swallow won’t be making an appearance?

Sadly, I think Nick Mohammed was booked rather than Mr Swallow. But also, can you imagine how irritating that would be, not just for the people taking part, but for the nation!

There are always potential tactics from your other work — perhaps a rousing team talk à la Ted Lasso?

Maybe that would be good at the Round Table – a sort of Gladiator-style motivational speech. But you don’t want to draw too much attention to yourself or make yourself a target. I don’t know if I would want to do anything too overconfident, because it’s like when Kas [in series three] did a toast to the first person who went and then was immediately suspected as being a Traitor. He was clearly a lovely, lovely guy, I just don’t want to fall into the same trap. It’s a fine line to tread. If you blend into the background too much, people will think you’re deliberately hiding.

Nick Mohammed. Getty

Have you got a strategy?

I think I’ll just try and be quite easy breezy in the first instance. A little further down the line you can maybe start considering strategy – and it also depends on whether I’m made a Traitor or a Faithful.

There’s a certain thrill of being made a Traitor, of course, and you’re in a little bit more control, but if I’m a Faithful, I’ll also have that constant worry each night whether I’ll be murdered. That said, I’ve got a lovely family, so it’s sort of a win, win. When my time is up, I get to go back home and see them!

Have you done anything to prepare?

I’ve thought about it a lot. It was strange watching series three, knowing I was going to be doing it in a few months’ time. But it’s always different with a different group of people, so you can’t copy what previous players have done. I had a couple of dreams about it. One was that I had to do the whole thing in an American accent!

Are you looking forward to the Missions?

Loads! I love all of that. And how camp the whole show is – the kind of gothic, Wicker Man vibe that they have. Yeah, can’t wait!

Would you say that you’re good at reading people?

I think I can smell bulls**t, but I think someone lying specifically about whether they’re a Traitor or not is a very different thing because it’s quite abstract. You’ve not chosen it, you’ve been selected. And some people might be amazing at it. That’s the thrill of it.

Do you think you’ve got a good poker face?

A lot of people I’ve worked with will testify that I do often get the giggles. My biggest worry is the moment when the blindfolds are taken off at the start, because irrespective of whether I’ve been made a Traitor or a Faithful, I’ll struggle not to smile. That is a real, genuine worry.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.