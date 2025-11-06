The first ever series of The Celebrity Traitors has been a roaring success, with viewing figures quickly surpassing all previous iterations of the show.

Ad

But with comedic royalty such as Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Celia Imrie gracing our screens, delivering impeccable one liners, betraying their friends and even letting slip the odd accidental fart, the series was always going to be a banger.

Despite it being only a little over a month since the 19 celebrities walked into the Traitors castle at the start of this season, with each episode so highly anticipated it feels like its been our screens for much longer.

After a rocky start, the Faithfuls finally banished their first Traitor, Jonathan Ross, and now only five famous faces remain; Cat Burns and Alan Carr, who are Traitors and Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olosuga, who are Faithfuls, with the final episode due to air tonight.

The Celebrity Traitors final. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

However, over 24 hours before it would be available for British viewers to watch live on BBC One, the Canadian premium streaming service Crave mistakenly uploaded the final onto their platform for their subscribers to watch.

The entire episode appeared on their site, revealing the winner(s) of the show, a spoiler which RadioTimes.com will not share.

According to The Sun, the final was on the site for around 90 minutes before the error was noticed and the episode was removed, but not before an estimated hundreds of fans were able to watch it and share their thoughts online, promptly spoiling the ending for British viewers.

The newspaper also reported that audiences in New Zealand were able to view the finale early as well, as it was available on ThreeNow, the streaming platform for Channel 3, which broadcasts the BBC programme in New Zealand.

For those in the UK, the 70 minute finale will be broadcast live on BBC One this evening at 9pm where the remaining celebrity contestants will be competing for a share of the £100,000 prize pot for their chosen charities.

When contacted by RadioTimes.com for comment, a spokesperson for the BBC said: ''We kindly ask anyone who thinks they know the outcome of The Celebrity Traitors to keep whatever they believe they know to themselves.

"Please avoid sharing potential spoilers so that the millions of fans who have been faithfully following every twist and turn of the series can enjoy the final this evening.’'

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thusday 6th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.