Celebrity Hunted is returning for another Stand Up To Cancer special, with a fresh batch of famous faces ready to entertain us as they attempt to evade capture by an elite team of hunters.

The line-up features reality stars, actors, an Olympian and a Paralympian and more, but will they be able to remain undetected for the full two weeks?

The cast of Celebrity Hunted 2022 was confirmed by Channel 4 on 1st October 2021. The line-up is as follows: Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead; Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth Locke; Chizzy Akudolu and Lisa Maffia; The Vivienne (AKA James Williams) and Chloe Veitch.

Iwan is a former Team GB sprinter, while his partner for Celebrity Hunted, Richard, is a two-time Paralympic gold medallist.

Ollie and Gareth are best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea. Actor Chizzy also competed in Strictly Come Dancing 2017 and is partnered with UK garage star Lisa.

Finally, James will be known to Drag Race UK fans as The Vivienne, having won the drag competition series last year. He is partnered with Too Hot To Handle and The Circle star Chloe.

While the series always makes great viewing, the charity special isn’t just for entertainment value: the celebrities will be taking part for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said of the series’ return: “We are pleased to be bringing back the edge-of-your-seat game of cat and mouse with a confident batch of VIPs supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

“The forthcoming run will see both the Fugitives and the Hunters come up against new challenges in a Britain that has drastically changed since 2019’s series. We’re looking forward to seeing who will emerge as victors.”

Tom Hutchings, Executive Producer for Shine TV added: “Hunted is back. More crazy fugitive tactics, more Jason Bourne tech, and more mayhem than ever before. We’ve a stellar set of celebrity fugitives – all fantastic characters, with impressive tricks up their sleeves. Up against them, our meanest team of Hunters yet. Get ready for the thrill of the chase.”

Celebrity Hunted will air on Channel 4 in 2022.