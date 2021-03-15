The Celebrity Circle names its winner

The Celebrity Circle has had us hooked for the past few nights – it’s a good job that the non-celebrity version starts again tomorrow evening, otherwise we wouldn’t know what to do with ourselves.

Tonight was the big finale, and all of the remaining contestants had the opportunity to meet each other at dinner before the winner was revealed, based on everyone’s popularity ratings among the group.

The celebs were shocked as the true identities were revealed, but who won the show?

**Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers for the finale of The Celebrity Circle, which aired on Monday night**

After downing their champagne, the celebs joined Emma Willis in a studio, along with former players Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Baga Chipz and Charlotte Crosby. Denise Van Outen made it clear she wanted to come out on top, saying, “Me and Saffron got catfished, if I don’t win I’m going to be fuming.” Eek.

While most players had correctly guessed that Denise was real, they were shocked to find out Rachel Riley was actually played by Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson. While Denise predicted Ricky Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom were in the show, she thought they were posing as Big Narstie, when instead they were playing Will.i.am. Everyone was stunned to find it was Lady Leshurr playing Big Narstie. All very confusing, but extremely entertaining.

The results were then revealed:

In fifth was “Will.i.am” aka Ricky and Melvin

In joint third: Denise Van Outen and “Rachel Riley” aka Pete and Sam

In second: Saffron

And the winner is: “Big Narstie” aka Lady Leshurr!

Lady Leshurr broke down into tears as the other celebs toasted her victory. Explaining her reaction, she told the group that she had lost her sister to breast cancer, so the opportunity to win the show for Stand Up to Cancer made her cry.

There’s no official news about a second series of The Celebrity Circle, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Although The Celebrity Circle has concluded, the non-celeb version of the game starts tomorrow night. Series three of The Circle airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 9:15pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.