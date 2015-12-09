It kicked off as so...

Having watched the episode back, Brett admitted he isn't jumping for joy over the pitch.

"That was embarrassing," the candidate told RadioTimes.com, after his team (and indeed the other team) eventually returned to the boardroom with no sales. "I waffle crap at the best of times, let alone standing in front of a panel of experts trying to promote a product that was really flawed and stuff like that. It was difficult.

"I sat back and watched it and my head fell in my hands and I just sort of thought 'What is that crap coming out of your mouth?' In tense situations I think your mouth does run wild with you and you speak but you’ve got no recognition of what you’ve said."

"I couldn’t make head nor tail of it either to be honest."

The Apprentice continues Wednesday at 9:00pm on BBC1